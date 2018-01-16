Billionaire meets EP rugby boss

The billionaire owner of top French rugby club Stade Français, Hans-Peter Wild, held talks with EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan at the weekend.

Wild, reported to be worth $2.7-billion (R33.2billion), met Rademan in the presidential suite at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth before the Southern Kings PRO14 game against the Cheetahs.

Rademan confirmed Wild had been his guest, but would not comment further.

Wild flew to Port Elizabeth in his private jet from Cape Town on Saturday morning and returned immediately after the match.

“Mr Wild was my guest and we had lunch together before the match, but I cannot comment further. Things are very sensitive at this stage,” Rademan said.

In October 2007, Wild was instrumental in the formation of the Wild Rugby Academy, an institution aimed at developing the sport of rugby union in Germany.

He also financially supports the Heidelberger club, one of only two professional rugby clubs in Germany, in a sport otherwise fully amateur.

The Heidelberger club is also the backbone of the German national team.

In May, Wild became chairman of French rugby union club Stade Français, which has strong South African connections.

Among their star players are South Africans Morne Steyn, Meyer Bosman, Gurthro Steenkamp, Willem Alberts, Charl McLeod and Craig Burden.