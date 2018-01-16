Billionaire meets EP rugby boss
Rademan mum after talks ahead of Kings game
The billionaire owner of top French rugby club Stade Français, Hans-Peter Wild, held talks with EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan at the weekend.
Wild, reported to be worth $2.7-billion (R33.2billion), met Rademan in the presidential suite at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth before the Southern Kings PRO14 game against the Cheetahs.
Rademan confirmed Wild had been his guest, but would not comment further.
Wild flew to Port Elizabeth in his private jet from Cape Town on Saturday morning and returned immediately after the match.
“Mr Wild was my guest and we had lunch together before the match, but I cannot comment further. Things are very sensitive at this stage,” Rademan said.
In October 2007, Wild was instrumental in the formation of the Wild Rugby Academy, an institution aimed at developing the sport of rugby union in Germany.
He also financially supports the Heidelberger club, one of only two professional rugby clubs in Germany, in a sport otherwise fully amateur.
The Heidelberger club is also the backbone of the German national team.
In May, Wild became chairman of French rugby union club Stade Français, which has strong South African connections.
Among their star players are South Africans Morne Steyn, Meyer Bosman, Gurthro Steenkamp, Willem Alberts, Charl McLeod and Craig Burden.
Prior to watching the Kings match, Wild visited the Nelson Mandela University High Performance Centre with Rademan.
The pair later had lunch at a beachfront restaurant before watching the Kings lose 45-21 to the Cheetahs in front of almost 7 000 fans.
Wild was photographed having talks with Rademan in the main pavilion at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium before the PRO14 clash. Though it is not known what transpired between Wild and Rademan, EP Rugby is seeking sponsorship because it wants to take back control of the Kings’ PRO14 franchise.
When Wild took control of Stade Francais last year, he insisted that it was not a whim or short-term action but was inspired by personal connections to Paris, where he was a student. “I want to take on the challenge of making this club more prestigious and internationalising it,” Wild said.
Because they do not have cash to buy star players, the Kings have struggled to keep their heads above water in the PRO14, losing all 12 of their opening matches.
After the financial crisis that left EP rugby in chaos, the Southern Kings are being bankrolled by the SA Rugby Union.
While most of the Kings players are reported to be on a monthly salary of about R35 000, their European rivals are earning substantially more.
Unless the Kings can land a major sponsor, it would appear that they will struggle to retain or buy top players if they are forced to rely on SA Rugby handouts.
In September, Rademan said a process designed to eventually hand the PRO14 back to his union had begun. Rademan said a board would be formed comprising three EPRU members and three members of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, who would assist in obtaining sponsors for the union.
However, there has been no further news on how the process has evolved.