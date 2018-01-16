AB lifts SA to 118-run lead against India

Ace AB de Villiers again showed his class as he rescued the Proteas from a potentially dangerous situation with a hard-fought half century during a rain-affected third day of the second test against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion yesterday.

When umpires called early stumps due to bad light just before 5pm, South Africa were fighting gallantly on 90/2 – and enjoying a lead of 118 runs – with De Villiers unbeaten on 50 off 78, his 41st half century, and Dean Elgar having made a contribution of 36 off 78. De Villiers’s half century included six boundaries, while Elgar managed four and one maximum in his knock. De Villiers and Elgar put together a highly promising partnership 87 off 141 – and Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be desperate to see the back of one of them or both because today’s play may turn out to be important for the outcome of the test match. When De Villiers arrived at the crease to join Elgar, in the sixth over, the Proteas were sitting dangerously on 3/2. He did not waste time to combine well with his partner and steady the team to calmer waters and a slight advantage.

Earlier in the day, Morne Morkel sparkled with the two wickets of Ishant Sharma and Kohli, as South Africa bowled out India for 307 – leaving them trailing by only 28 runs. The star of India’s innings was undoubtedly Kohli, who scored a sensational knock of 153 off 217 balls, which included 15 boundaries for his 21st century and the second against South Africa. South Africa’s second innings did not get off to a good start as they lost the wickets of Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla in quick succession in the second session, giving India hope of rattling the entire batting lineup. Markram and Amla returned to the pavilion having scored one run each, after they were given lbw from the bowling of inspired Jasprit Bumrah, who got his bowling spell off to a sensational start but faded as the day went. Play was disrupted by rain for about an hour in the final session and there was not much of play after the restart as umpires called early stumps due to bad light, after consulting with the teams. Proteas captain Faf du Plessis will be hoping that De Villiers and Elgar continue with their partnership in today’s first session and possibly beyond lunch to pile on the runs that will make it difficult for India to come back in the match. Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj and the tail are still to follow.