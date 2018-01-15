Clean sweep for Ikamva

Ikamva Athletic Club made a clean sweep at the N2 City Bluewater Bay 15km Challenge on Saturday, filling the top four positions.

Roadrunning ace Melikhaya Frans, who won the EPA season-opener Woodlands 15km race in Jeffreys Bay last week, led the field home in the race, organised by Bluewater Bay Roadrunners.

However, he did not have it all his own way, with a mere three seconds separating the top three finishers.

Luyanda Tshangana, who finished second last week, ended fourth behind Adrian Gerwel and Zolani Mabongo.

His time of 48:44 was two minutes slower than his time last week.

In the women’s category, it was a walk in the park for Ndileka Mvakwendlu.

The Tinahra athlete, who was third in Jeffreys Bay last week, finished nearly five minutes ahead of Davera Magson, with Luthando Nxanisa a further minute behind.

In the junior category, it was a repeat of the Woodlands race as Anele Voorman (Nedbank) and Vicky Oelofse (St Albans) won the men’s and women’s category.

“With more than 1 000 participants in the 15km and 5km combined, we are thrilled with the turnout,” Bluewater Bay Roadrunners chairman Colin Parkins said.

“The weather played its part to make the event a huge success.