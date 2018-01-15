Champions Titans too strong for Warriors

The Titans showed just why they are the Momentum One-Day Cup champions with a superb display in the field against the Warriors at Buffalo Park in East London yesterday.

The Titans won the match by 121 runs after setting the Warriors a target of 251 – at just more than five runs to the over.

Fast bowler Chris Morris started the rot, grabbing two wickets and having the Warriors at 16 for two wickets after 4.1 overs.

The home team were always behind the asking rate, and as the overs went by, the pressure began mounting on the Warriors batsmen.

But, in the top six, only Jon-Jon Smuts – with 25 – and Yassen Vallie were able to get among the runs.

It was a pity when Vallie was brilliantly run out on 40 with a direct hit by substitute field David Wiese at mid-wicket, when he thought a run was on.

The arrival of left-arm bowler Tabraiz Shamsi at 98 for five wickets, hastened the end.

He first had Marco Marais, 17, playing down the wrong line and bowling him and then, in his second over, rapped Sisanda Magala in front on the pads.

Suddenly the Warriors, at 114 for seven, had lost all chance of a win.

Simon Harmer, 18, resisted for a time, striking a six off Shaun von Berg, who earlier had induced Christiaan Jonker to sky a ball to deep mid-off, where he was caught for a duck.

But then Harmer became Shamsi’s third victim, also leg before wicket.

Shamsi finished with figures of 3/11 in six overs in a magnificent spell.