Bucs ‘still a few steps from real title aspirations’

Milutin Sredojevic sensibly played down any talk of Orlando Pirates having title credentials this season following a convincing and stirring 3-1 Absa Premiership victory against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

Pirates followed up a 3-1 midweek win against Baroka FC at the Orlando Stadium with an even more impressive victory away against Downs.

The Bucs gained revenge for a 6-0 drubbing in last season’s corresponding fixture‚ opened up the title race with a win against the leaders‚ and brought themselves within five points of the Brazilians.

But Sredojevic played down two victories in succession now making Pirates title contenders in a season where the coach said he was still rebuilding from last campaign’s hiatus 11th-placed finish.

“When it is good I do not fly‚ and when it is bad I do not give up.

“I would not be myself if I would tell you now that we are over the moon‚” he said. “No we are not. “We need to be firmly on the ground. And in that regard I would say two good steps [with two wins in a row]‚ but we want many more steps.

“And the real test is the next match. Because big teams are recognised when they can repeat the things in sets of matches.”

Asked if Pirates were now genuine title contenders‚ Sredojevic replied: “I want to have respect to all the title contenders.

“When we started the league we knew what the obligation was when we carried this badge.