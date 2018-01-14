Important game for the Warriors

Today’s Momentum One-Day Cup cricket match between the Warriors and the champions, the Multiply Titans, at Buffalo Park is the most important game for the Eastern Cape franchise this season.

A victory over the Titans, coached by former East Londoner Mark Boucher, will help the Warriors to enter the final four for the play-offs at the end of January.

Another loss, like the one they suffered against the Highveld Lions on Thursday despite scoring more than 300 runs, could relegate the Warriors to also-rans.

Last season they were good enough to reach the final of the competition, only to see the wheels fall off when they faced the Titans at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The Titans motored to a new franchise record of 425/5 in their 50 overs, with internationals Aiden Markram, 161, and Henry Davids, 114, making centuries, and the Warriors lost by a mammoth 236 runs.

Titans test stars AB de Villiers, Markram, Lungi Ngidi and Chris Morris will not be in action tomorrow, but their replacements are adequate, in fact more than adequate, to maintain the Titans’ competitiveness.

Two bowlers to watch tomorrow are left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and medium-pacer Junior Dala.

It is always exciting when Shamsi comes on to bowl.