Clever Boys not to be taken lightly, warns coach Moloi

Chippa United soccer coach Teboho Moloi says they will not be underestimating Bidvest Wits in their thriller Absa Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 3.30pm today.

The Chilli Boys are still on a high after an emphatic 2-0 victory over Amazulu last week, but Moloi says his charges should enter the encounter with the Clever Boys with caution.

The Port Elizabeth outfit have all the odds stacked against them as Wits have not lost a match at the NMB Stadium.

“We have had a tough week in our training sessions but our preparations have been going well, Moloi said.

“The biggest problem in our camp right now is that we tend to underestimate teams that are below the top 10 in the league.

“We learnt the hard way with Ajax Cape Town and Polokwane City.

“The losses were a bitter pill to swallow for us because we should have won those games.

“We cannot have a repetition of what happened in those matches this time around.

“Wits are a different kettle of fish and we should be extremely cautious when playing them.

“They are even more dangerous now that they have recalled some of their old players and made exciting new changes to their squad.