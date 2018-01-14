Clever Boys not to be taken lightly, warns coach Moloi
Chippa United soccer coach Teboho Moloi says they will not be underestimating Bidvest Wits in their thriller Absa Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 3.30pm today.
The Chilli Boys are still on a high after an emphatic 2-0 victory over Amazulu last week, but Moloi says his charges should enter the encounter with the Clever Boys with caution.
The Port Elizabeth outfit have all the odds stacked against them as Wits have not lost a match at the NMB Stadium.
“We have had a tough week in our training sessions but our preparations have been going well, Moloi said.
“The biggest problem in our camp right now is that we tend to underestimate teams that are below the top 10 in the league.
“We learnt the hard way with Ajax Cape Town and Polokwane City.
“The losses were a bitter pill to swallow for us because we should have won those games.
“We cannot have a repetition of what happened in those matches this time around.
“Wits are a different kettle of fish and we should be extremely cautious when playing them.
“They are even more dangerous now that they have recalled some of their old players and made exciting new changes to their squad.
“They played really well in their clash on Wednesday against Supersport United.
“We are going to bring the three points home and bring in a positive result.”
Wits seem to have got their groove back after an impressive 2-0 win over Supersport United on Wednesday.
Gavin Hunt’s charges are hungry for another win and they will be looking to give the Chilli Boys a tough time.
“The win was a clear indication that they mean business now, Moloi said.
“They know exactly where they are on the log and they do not want to find themselves in the relegation zone, which is a difficult position to be in.
“They know it will not be easy to get back up once they are down there.
“We will always keep in mind that they are former PSL champions and they could surprise us with a lethal attack regardless of where they are on the log.
“They have proven and shown everyone that they are a quality side.
“The game will be harder for us because the statistics are against us as well. Wits have never lost a match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and they will want to make this a tradition.
“We are bracing ourselves for a very difficult encounter because Wits have something to prove.”