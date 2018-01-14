Boston honours for Uitenhage star

Star Uitenhage long distance runner Lusapho April will add another feather to his marathon hat after he was named as part of the John Hancock International Elite team of athletes on Thursday.

This year’s race, which takes place on April 16, will be the 122nd edition of the famous Boston Marathon, which was first run in 1897.

April will be making his third appearance at the race.

Speaking about his selection, April, 35, said: “It’s a very nice feeling to be selected to run this marathon again. Training is going well, the body feels good, I don’t have any injuries, I am not working on anything specifically, my main aim is to get in shape and try to stay injury free.”

April has been hard at work preparing his body for the 42.2km race. He is one of 46 elite athletes from 13 countries to be hand-picked to be part of the elite team.