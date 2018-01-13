Southern Kings and Cheetahs meet for the first time in PRO14

Derby thriller looms

South African PRO14 derby bragging rights will be up for grabs when the Southern Kings and Cheetahs slug it out at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium today.

This is the first of three rugby clashes between the sides, with the second scheduled in Bloemfontein next Saturday and the final encounter in Port Elizabeth on April 28.

South African fans have always relished derby games and it will be interesting to see whether today’s clash draws the biggest home crowd of the season.

The Cheetahs will start as strong favourites against a Kings side who have lost 11 straight games and have leaked 61 tries in the process.

But, undaunted after 11 consecutive defeats, optimistic Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids still believes a “big result” is just around the corner for his team.

He will be hoping that exciting flyhalf Oliver Zono and scrumhalf Rowan Gouws ensure the Kings are on the front foot from the kickoff.

“It is nice to be playing at home again and against a South African side. We have not played against a South African team in the PRO14, so we are looking forward to it,” Davids said.

“The Cheetahs have a lot of continuity, they have come from the Currie Cup into this competition and they have been playing some very good rugby.

“Their set pieces and their outside backs have been very good,” he said.