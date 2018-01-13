Pearson tennis wizard gets a chance at national camp

Nelson Mandela Bay tennis ace Kaylin Bouwer will be looking to build on her strong start to the year when she heads to Pretoria to take part in a national tennis training camp later this month.

Coming off the back of a sensational win at the Eastern Province leg of the Growthpoint Super 8 at the PE Lawn Tennis Club earlier this week, Kaylin added the EP title to her growing cabinet of accolades, having claimed both the Boland and Durban titles last year.

“It feels amazing,” the Grade 12 Pearsonite said about annexing her third overall Growthpoint title.

Having not dropped a set on her way to the EP title, Bouwer admitted the competition had been tough as she battled top quality players from across the country.

“All the opponents were tough, as they are all among the top players in South Africa.

“If I had to choose the toughest match of the tournament, I would have to say the semifinal against Maretha [Burger],” she said

Having played since she was six, Kaylin has grown into a formidable competitor on court, achieving a host of notable results.

“I suppose I just fell in love with the game,” the Lovemore Park resident said. “It was my father, Eugene, who suggested the sport. He has had a big influence on my career and we played together many times when I was growing up, and still do.