Ocean racing series back on Sunday
Swimmers will have the chance to get their strokes up to scratch when round six of the aQuelle Ocean Racing Series rolls into the Bay this weekend.
Having taken a brief break for the festive season, the action gets into full swing again on Sunday as hundreds of swimmers look to get the year off to the perfect start.
The event takes place on alternate Sundays for the duration of the summer and has already seen five rounds completed since October.
Swimmers wanting to get in shape for triathlons or openwater events can choose from four ocean race distances – 400m, 1km, 2km and 3km.
For individuals wanting to get more active, there is the 5km beach run or walk to consider.
Arguably one of the most scenic fun runs in the country, the route starts at Hobie Beach down to the beacon at Admiralty Way before turning back to the start/finish line.
In addition, a 1km beach run for children under 12 will see some added excitement with the inclusion of three aQuelle characters racing to promote three new water flavours on offer.
Entries for ocean events are R100 each, while beach events will cost R50.
Event organiser Michael Zoetmulder said he encouraged participants to register early as a R50 late entry fee would be payable by those registering on race day.
Speaking ahead of the event, Zoetmulder said: “The race is very popular among the locals as well as holiday- makers, who stick around to participate in a race or two.
“With the aQuelle characters also being part of the race, I think it will attract a lot more families to come out and enjoy the event.”