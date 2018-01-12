Ocean racing series back on Sunday

Swimmers will have the chance to get their strokes up to scratch when round six of the aQuelle Ocean Racing Series rolls into the Bay this weekend.

Having taken a brief break for the festive season, the action gets into full swing again on Sunday as hundreds of swimmers look to get the year off to the perfect start.

The event takes place on alternate Sundays for the duration of the summer and has already seen five rounds completed since October.

Swimmers wanting to get in shape for triathlons or openwater events can choose from four ocean race distances – 400m, 1km, 2km and 3km.

For individuals wanting to get more active, there is the 5km beach run or walk to consider.