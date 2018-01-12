Kings have plan to tame Cheetahs try-machine Mapimpi

Holding try-machine Makazole Mapimpi of the Cheetahs at bay will be crucial for the Southern Kings if they want to snap an 11-game PRO14 losing streak tomorrow.

The Southern Kings will be well aware of the attacking threat posed by the explosive Mapimpi because he starred for them in Super Rugby before relocating to Bloemfontein.

Mapimpi has been in brilliant form for the Cheetahs in their maiden PRO14 season, scoring nine sparkling tries in 11 matches – to lead the tournament’s scoring charts. After tomorrow’s match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, Mapimpi will play his final game for the Cheetahs in the return clash against the Southern Kings in Bloemfontein next Saturday.

Mapimpi is leaving the Cheetahs to play Super Rugby for the Sharks, where he says he wants to test himself against New Zealand and Australian opposition.

“It would be wrong for us to focus on one player and we know the threat Mapimpi poses and what he can bring,” Kings head coach Deon Davids said.

“We will have to make sure that Mapimpi does not get time and space.

“We know he is very strong as a ball carrier, so we have to be very accurate and ensure that we keep him at bay.

“Hopefully, the boys will also have something to say to him that will keep him honest.” Davids has made several changes to the team that lost to Edinburgh last week, with the most notable being at scrumhalf and flyhalf.

“At No 9, Rowan Gouws comes in to take the place of Rudi van Rooyen,” Davids said.