Impressive start for Chilli Boys

It is time his team starts getting the recognition it deserves after their impressive start to the second half of the Absa Premiership, Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi said.

The Chilli Boys seem to have plugged the gap with their new signings and now consider themselves among the big teams in the league.

They have also promoted three players from their development side to solidify the attacking brand of football that the team has undertaken to play.

Gregory Damons, Ayanda Manengele and Xolani Mahola were all introduced to the media at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday and have already started training with the first team.

“It is very important that there is a continuous link between the first and development sides,” Moloi said.

“We want to start working hand in hand with our development side going forward.

“The team has been playing an exciting brand of soccer that has been awesome to watch and it is nice to get some young guys in the squad.

“It is vital that Chippa United starts getting the recognition it deserves because it has come a long way.

“We want to try and promote more youngsters to the first team, because without them we would not have a place to unearth talent.

“The promotion will also give them an opportunity to work really hard and prove themselves within the team.

“The promotion should also motivate the other players to start pulling up their socks to be awarded an opportunity to be in the first team.