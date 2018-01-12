Bigger, better Bay Ultra Marathon being lined up

Port Elizabeth’s finest runners will put their best foot forward as they dash down Marine Drive in pursuit of the Bay Ultra Marathon title next month.

The race, organised by Body Concept Road Warriors and powered by Amobia Communications, will see a field of top runners from around the country battle it out for the 50km title on February 3.

At a media briefing yesterday, Body Concept vice-chairman Wim Schroeder said this year’s race was aimed at being a family event, with runners from all walks of life coming to be part of the race.

“It’s one of only two ultramarathons in the Eastern Cape, so we felt the need to make it worthwhile,” he said.

“We needed to do something different because we don’t want an event which just has the same runners year after year.”

Besides the ultra, the race, which is a qualifying event for both the Comrades and Two Oceans marathons, will also feature a 21.1km event and a 5km family run.

Racing gets under way at Pollok Beach from 5am for the main race, 6.30am for the half-marathon and 7.15am for the family run.