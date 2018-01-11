PE’s Bell aiming for top title

SA junior champ to fight Nxazonke

Port Elizabeth golden girl Nozipho Bell will be fighting East London’s Sandiso Nxazonke for the African Boxing Union (ABU) international title on February 3. The venue is still to be confirmed. SA junior lightweight champion Bell, 24, had an impressive boxing season last year, easily defending her title three times.

She returns to the ring after four months after surviving an away title fight to last year’s No 1 contender, Ryder Muleba from Limpopo.

The Walmer Townshipborn boxer was forced to cut her break short and get back to training after receiving the news of the ABU title fight last week.

Bell hopes to be the first woman boxer from the Bay to become a two-time champion with the upcoming ABU international title.

“Our preparations have been going really well since we started with fitness training last month,” coach Caiphus Ntante said.

“We are on course to achieving what we want in the gym.

“This fight came as a surprise, but we will be ready to become two-time champions come match day.

“This is a huge title and it is bigger than the SA junior title that we already have because it will put us on a continental status.

“It will also boost our rankings in the World Boxing Federation (WBF), which is something that we have always been gunning for.