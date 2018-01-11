Luvuyo Bangazi: Ironman 70.3 race brings all sorts of opportunities

It is weird that South Africans use numeric references to a specific year to indicate major events or milestones in our country.

Although this phenomenon really took off pre- and post-2010, it actually goes back to 1994.

I bet you already know what those two numeric references relate to.

Conversations around bars or dinner tables all spun around 2010, what 2010 was going to bring and so on.

For the rest of the world, 2010 was just one long year, but for us it was all about a month or so filled with soccer extravaganza.

When we speak of 2016 we are actually referring to elections!

Now we’re on to 2019 and every political speech, without hesitation, makes reference to 2019 – but only we Saffas know what it is about.

When this column was birthed it was for the sole purpose of getting the city talking and excited about the biggest sporting event to hit Nelson Mandela Bay since 2010.

Our intention is to get everyone – athletes, business, spectators, visitors and even pets – excited about the possibilities that a huge event like this brings.

Well, surprise, surprise 2018 has just arrived and it is just over eight months until the world gathers in Nelson Mandela Bay.

I am talking about the Ironman 70.3 World Championship 2018 in the Bay.

This is the 10-day extravaganza of all things triathlon, specifically long-distance-related.