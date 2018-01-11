LJ aiming for Games

Top hurdler training for spot in athletics squad

Star South African hurdler Louis Jacobus (LJ) van Zyl is hard at work preparing for possible selection to the South African athletics team attending the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April.

Van Zyl is one of the coaches at the Bestmed Madibaz Athletics Clinic being held at Uitenhage’s Daniel Pienaar Technical High School until tomorrow.

The clinic, which started yesterday, will feature several athletes and coaches sharing their knowledge with coaches and athletes, including Van Zyl and Bay discus thrower Ischke Senekal.

Attendees can choose to attend either the coaching clinic or the Athletics South Africa Level 1 or 2 courses.

Van Zyl, 32, is chasing his fourth Commonwealth Games after being provisionally selected for the SA athletics squad.

“I didn’t even go on my endof-year holiday,” he said.

“I just stayed in Pretoria to continue preparing for the Games. I will also be competing in a race for the Tuks Athletics Club at the weekend.

“Preparations are going well. Our national championships are in March and we need to be in top shape earlier than usual as all events have moved to an earlier date due to the Games,” he said.

His most notable achievements last year included podium finishes at the Shanghai and Doha IAAF Diamond League events, as well as running his 154th career sub-50second time in his speciality 400m hurdles at an event in Zagreb, Croatia.

He was also in the Diamond League final in Zurich.