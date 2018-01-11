Djokovic very happy with winning start in first outing
Novak Djokovic made a resounding return yesterday after six months out with an elbow injury, saying he felt great after beating world No 5 Dominic Thiem 6-1 6-4 at the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne, Australia.
The Serbian 12-time grand slam winner was in good form, and full of optimism, after his first competitive outing since losing a Wimbledon quarterfinal to Tomas Berdych in July last year.
“I feel great, I was eager to get onto the court,” he said, after playing with a sleeve on his right arm.
“I had a great opponent, it was a test to see where I am, how the work we did pays off. It worked well.”
The former world No 1, who will be chasing a record seventh Australian Open crown next week, had pulled out of a warm-up tournament in Abu Dhabi, raising concerns over whether he would be fit enough to play at Melbourne Park.
“There was a doubt, especially after I pulled out of the first week of the year,” the 30-year-old said.
“We did some treatment and obviously gave it a lot of thought. “Luckily, I’m here and hoping in the next five days everything will go well and I’ll be ready for the Open.”
While pleased with his progress, Djokovic – who has dropped to 14 in the world rankings – said he still had work to do before the opening grand slam of the year.
“I don’t say I’m at 100%, I can only say that when I get the feel of a tournament,” he said.
“I’ll take whatever I can – one or two matches here will be good preparation.”
Thiem, who only arrived in Melbourne on Monday night after four days in bed with a virus, presented only a minimal challenge to the recharged Serb.
“I’m free of fever again,” the Austrian said. “I’m still jet-lagged and was slow at the start of the match. “I’ll sleep, eat and train and be fine for the Open.” Australian Matthew Ebden, back on court after an injury-marred year, defeated Marin Cilic 6-7 (3/7) 6-4 7-5, in another match at the exhibition tournament.
And former Australian Open finalist Marcos Baghdatis, of Cyprus, beat US Open runner-up, South African Kevin Anderson, 6-4 3-6 6-3.