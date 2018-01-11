Djokovic very happy with winning start in first outing

Novak Djokovic made a resounding return yesterday after six months out with an elbow injury, saying he felt great after beating world No 5 Dominic Thiem 6-1 6-4 at the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne, Australia.

The Serbian 12-time grand slam winner was in good form, and full of optimism, after his first competitive outing since losing a Wimbledon quarterfinal to Tomas Berdych in July last year.

“I feel great, I was eager to get onto the court,” he said, after playing with a sleeve on his right arm.

“I had a great opponent, it was a test to see where I am, how the work we did pays off. It worked well.”

The former world No 1, who will be chasing a record seventh Australian Open crown next week, had pulled out of a warm-up tournament in Abu Dhabi, raising concerns over whether he would be fit enough to play at Melbourne Park.

“There was a doubt, especially after I pulled out of the first week of the year,” the 30-year-old said.