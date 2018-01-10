Radebe ‘not eligible’ for Safa top role

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe’s eligibility to run for the position of South African Football Association (Safa) president is in doubt after it emerged that he does not meet the requirements for the top job.

Radebe announced his interest in the position last year, but Safa national executive committee member and Football Transformation Forum secretary-general Mzwandile Maforvane said the former Bafana skipper was not eligible.

“The electoral code says the candidate needs to have served in the Safa structures for a period of five years in the leadup to the election‚” Maforvane said.

“[Radebe] has never served in any Safa structure in the five years leading up to the election. He has served in the Safa technical committee but that is not a Safa structure.”

Radebe said yesterday he was seeking further clarity on the electoral code and had asked Safa to furnish him with further details on whether he could contest the March 24 election or not.

Asked if he would pull out of the race if Safa confirmed he was indeed ineligible to run‚ Radebe said: “I will be in a better position to make an announcement on the way forward after I have got clarity on the electoral rules.”

Maforvane said Radebe needed to have either served in the Safa regions‚ in the regional executive committees or in the Safa associate members.