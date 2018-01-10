Mzwakali in switch to Chippa

Attacking midfielder arrives from Ajax

The Chilli Boys have been making the most of the Absa Premiership transfer window and have bagged their fifth signing in a bid to strengthen their midfield. Chippa announced the signing of Ajax Cape Town attacking midfielder Bantu Mzwakali, 24, on a 3½-year deal on social media on Monday evening.

Mzwakali has been handed the No 19 jersey and will be introduced to Chippa United supporters at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tomorrow.

The deal will see the dynamic Samuel Julies heading in the opposite direction to join the Urban Warriors with immediate effect.

“I am delighted to announce the arrival of Bantu Mzwakali,” Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi said.

“He is a player who has shown a lot of potential over the years and we are certain that he will strengthen our arsenal.”

Julies showed glimpses of brilliance in the first half of the season in his eight appearances for Chippa United.

He displayed a lot of skill in the attacking midfield position, bagging three goals.

Despite having been one of the most influential players in the Chilli Boys squad, Julies was not able to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup.

Mzwakali came through the ranks of the Urban Warriors before getting promoted to the first team in 2013 and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for Ajax.

Mzwakali, who will start training with the squad in Port Elizabeth today, expressed his excitement at signing for the Chilli Boys.

The Gugulethu-born midfielder has also featured in the South African U20 side.

“It has always been my ambition growing up in Cape Town to play in the blue and white of Chippa United,” Mzwakali said.

“I am over the moon to finally be here. I am ready to play straight away, but I know that I have to fight and show the coach on the training ground that I am ready to be part of the team.

“I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates – and, of course, delivering for the Bay club.” he said.