Mzwakali in switch to Chippa
Attacking midfielder arrives from Ajax
The Chilli Boys have been making the most of the Absa Premiership transfer window and have bagged their fifth signing in a bid to strengthen their midfield. Chippa announced the signing of Ajax Cape Town attacking midfielder Bantu Mzwakali, 24, on a 3½-year deal on social media on Monday evening.
Mzwakali has been handed the No 19 jersey and will be introduced to Chippa United supporters at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tomorrow.
The deal will see the dynamic Samuel Julies heading in the opposite direction to join the Urban Warriors with immediate effect.
“I am delighted to announce the arrival of Bantu Mzwakali,” Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi said.
“He is a player who has shown a lot of potential over the years and we are certain that he will strengthen our arsenal.”
Julies showed glimpses of brilliance in the first half of the season in his eight appearances for Chippa United.
He displayed a lot of skill in the attacking midfield position, bagging three goals.
Despite having been one of the most influential players in the Chilli Boys squad, Julies was not able to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup.
Mzwakali came through the ranks of the Urban Warriors before getting promoted to the first team in 2013 and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for Ajax.
Mzwakali, who will start training with the squad in Port Elizabeth today, expressed his excitement at signing for the Chilli Boys.
The Gugulethu-born midfielder has also featured in the South African U20 side.
“It has always been my ambition growing up in Cape Town to play in the blue and white of Chippa United,” Mzwakali said.
“I am over the moon to finally be here. I am ready to play straight away, but I know that I have to fight and show the coach on the training ground that I am ready to be part of the team.
“I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates – and, of course, delivering for the Bay club.” he said.
Meanwhile, Chippa have also announced the release of vice-captain Sandile Zuke, who has joined Golden Arrows.
“I would like to thank Sandile Zuke for the contribution he has made to the development of the Chippa United team since his arrival,” Mpengesi said.
“Julies has also made a notable contribution in a short space of time.
“I want to thank both players and wish them all the best.”
ý Troubled striker Tokelo Rantie is facing a heavy sanction after walking out on Turkish club Genclerbirligi‚ which is set to take his case to Fifa in the coming weeks.
Rantie told the side almost three months ago that he was returning to South Africa to be with his sick grandmother – and has not been back to Turkey since.
This has infuriated the professional Turkish soccer club he had been signed to.
Genclerbirligi are now set to chase him for a portion of his signing-on fee and other damages, after what the club considers a clear case of breach of contract.
Reports in the Turkish and Swedish media said Rantie had been offered to both IFK Goteborg and Djurgardens in the Scandinavian country – and will be allowed to leave for free.
The 27-year-old enjoyed the most success in his career while at Swedish club Malmo‚ and it is known he wanted to return there.
But the club had ruled it out before for financial reasons.
It is yet another saga in what has been a troubled career for Rantie that has not quite lived up to its enormous promise.
He was a record signing for English side Bournemouth when he joined them at the start of the 2013-14 season‚ but managed just five goals in three seasons at the club.
Rantie was signed by Genclerbirligi in June 2016 – and his performances improved‚ even if goals were still hard to come by.
His pace and work-rate made him a valuable asset to the team.