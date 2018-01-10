Cloete canes Knights

Opener strokes fine century as Warriors clinch crucial away victory in Kimberley

Opener Gihahn Cloete clubbed a maiden List A century to help the Warriors clinch a much-needed and thumping 60-run victory over the Knights in their Momentum One-Day Cup cricket fixture at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley last night.

Chasing a mammoth 336 for victory on a good batting surface, the Knights produced a determined chase, but struggled to keep up with the required run-rate to eventually finish on 275 all out in the 50th over.

Earlier, Cloete’s entertaining 143 became the highest individual score of the 2017-18 tournament, surpassing the 113 struck by Titans opener Andrea Agathangelou against the Warriors in Benoni last week. Cloete’s telling contribution helped his team post a hefty total of 335 for nine and was particularly important after the early departures of middle-order trio Mncedisi Malika, Yaseen Vallie and Jon-Jon Smuts. Cloete, 25, reached three figures off 101 deliveries and shared a vital 73-run partnership inside a dozen overs with hard-hitting Christiaan Jonker. The key alliance was ended by fast bowler Marchant de Lange, who removed Jonker for 28 in the first over after the second drinks break. Jonker’s departure cued the arrival of debutant Marco Marais. Having struck a record 300 not out for Border against Eastern Province in the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup in East London late last year, Marais all but demanded a berth in the Warriors’ limited-overs side. He duly repaid the faith, gathering a brisk 41 from 28 deliveries, which featured two sixes and five fours – three of them consecutively off seamer Ryan McLaren. His stay was ended by fast bowler Duanne Olivier, who will soon join the Proteas squad for the second test against India in Centurion. Freed of the captaincy, which has been given to batsman David Miller, McLaren struggled to slow the increasing run-rate and did not get enough support from the expensive Eddie Leie and Patrick Kruger.

The experienced Olivier and Shadley van Schalkwyk were the pick of the bowlers, completing respectable hauls of 4/65 in 10 overs and 2/69 in 10, respectively. Having propelled the Warriors the bulk of the way to the highest total of the 2017-18 competition, the right-handed Cloete was eventually dismissed seven short of 150 which included 25 fours and one six. There were steady contributions all the way through the Knights’ innings but only one of the batsmen in Keegan Petersen (53) managed to make a half-century. McLaren (37) also tried manfully but when he became the seventh batsman to succumb to the Warriors’ attack, any outside chance the Knights had of pulling off an unlikely win disappeared with him. All of the Warriors bowlers were among the wickets with Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje and Aya Gqamane taking two scalps apiece. Meanwhile, Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince is pleased with their progress ahead of their next outing against the Dolphins at Boland Park in Paarl today. The hosts have won three matches in a row to storm into the joint-lead of the competition. Their two most recent wins were over co-leaders the Titans and the Highveld Lions at the weekend – the double over the Gauteng pair coming on the road and giving them a winning start to the year. Prince was very satisfied with the way they started the new year. “It was a good weekend for us as we managed to get nine points, the one additional bonus point coming against a team that everyone thinks is invincible, the Titans,” he said. “So, it was very satisfying. “As I said to the players after the Titans game, that win will only feel sweet if we can back it up with a win against the Lions and we got it. It’s been a good start to the year.”