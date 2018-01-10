Chilli Boys not lost to East London fans

Chippa United chairman Chippa Mpengesi has allayed fears that football lovers in the Buffalo City Metro may be denied an opportunity to watch the club’s matches this season.

This follows reports that Chippa might take the rest of their PSL games to Port Elizabeth.

Mpengesi said the Port Elizabeth-based outfit would take its match against Platinum Stars to East London.

The match was scheduled to be played at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on February 4.

There has been uncertainty over Chippa’s future matches in the BCM following an unexpected U-turn by the municipality on a funding agreement.

But the BCM council is understood to have resolved to let the agreement continue until the end of the season.

Mpengesi said even though issues with BCM were not finalised, Chippa would continue bringing Premiership League games to Sisa Dukashe.

“We have heard the cries from football lovers from BCM and I must admit that they have put us under pressure,” he said.

“We cannot sit back and do nothing, as if things were normal.”