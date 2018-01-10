Chilli Boys not lost to East London fans
Chippa United chairman Chippa Mpengesi has allayed fears that football lovers in the Buffalo City Metro may be denied an opportunity to watch the club’s matches this season.
This follows reports that Chippa might take the rest of their PSL games to Port Elizabeth.
Mpengesi said the Port Elizabeth-based outfit would take its match against Platinum Stars to East London.
The match was scheduled to be played at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on February 4.
There has been uncertainty over Chippa’s future matches in the BCM following an unexpected U-turn by the municipality on a funding agreement.
But the BCM council is understood to have resolved to let the agreement continue until the end of the season.
Mpengesi said even though issues with BCM were not finalised, Chippa would continue bringing Premiership League games to Sisa Dukashe.
“We have heard the cries from football lovers from BCM and I must admit that they have put us under pressure,” he said.
“We cannot sit back and do nothing, as if things were normal.”
Mpengesi promised to dig deep into his pockets and fund the club’s matches if things did not improve with BCM.
He said he did not think it was fair to rob football fans in the Buffalo City Metro and its surrounds of the best football experience.
“We can’t deprive our people of what we’ve already started, and we will continue engaging the municipality,” he said.
“But if the municipality doesn’t agree with us we will continue to forge ahead with our plans.”
This was because “we have a commitment to the people of this area”.
Mpengesi has already inspected the Sisa Dukashe Stadium and said he was happy with its condition.
Chippa’s matches in BCM have had major economic spin-offs to small businesses in Mdantsane and the city.
Mpengesi said the club wanted to play its part in marketing the province and East London – which was hosting ANC birthday celebrations on Saturday.
Mpengesi said they were pushing to bring their PSL game against Orlando Pirates to the Sisa Dukashe Stadium but nothing had been finalised yet.
He said he wanted people to think of Buffalo City as a home of Chippa United.