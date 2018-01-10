Beware – annual 15km run has sting in the tail

Clubs wishing to submit bulk entries for the N2 City 15km challenge this Saturday must do so by 5pm today.

However, late entries will be accepted at the start from 5am on Saturday.

The race, which is being hosted by the Bluewater Bay Roadrunners for the 28th consecutive year, will start and end at the N2 City Shopping Centre in Bluewater Bay.

The EPA Participation League event will follow a circular and relatively flat route, with a large portion run alongside the Swartkops River bank.

However, there is a sting in the tail beginning at the 13km mark which has caught out many first-timers.

Even the most experienced runners have battled up the infamous Tippers Creek hill, which stretches over a kilometre before the easy run to the finish.