Beware – annual 15km run has sting in the tail
Clubs wishing to submit bulk entries for the N2 City 15km challenge this Saturday must do so by 5pm today.
However, late entries will be accepted at the start from 5am on Saturday.
The race, which is being hosted by the Bluewater Bay Roadrunners for the 28th consecutive year, will start and end at the N2 City Shopping Centre in Bluewater Bay.
The EPA Participation League event will follow a circular and relatively flat route, with a large portion run alongside the Swartkops River bank.
However, there is a sting in the tail beginning at the 13km mark which has caught out many first-timers.
Even the most experienced runners have battled up the infamous Tippers Creek hill, which stretches over a kilometre before the easy run to the finish.
Melikhaya Frans, who won the Woodlands 15km over the weekend, holds the course record of 47:04.
He finished second last year, but will not be racing on Saturday.
The women’s record-holder is Swiss athlete Fabrienne Schlumpf, who finished in 54:57. Siphokazi Nojoko was the first woman home last year.
The 15km starts at 6am with a 5km fun run starting half an hour later.
Entry fees are R70 for the 15km and R25 for the 5km. Entry is free for EPA registered athletes over 65.
All finishers will receive medals, with the customary lucky draw, which includes three pairs of running shoes.
For more info call Leon Kilian on 082-651-7520, Andre Pienaar on 083-655-2592 or Colin Parkins on 083-651-3836