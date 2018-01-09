Upbeat Moloi relishes top-three finish, hails Sono
The dream of ending the season in the top three of the Absa Premiership could become a reality following their brilliant start to the second half of the season against AmaZulu on Sunday, Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi said.
The Chilli Boys were in fine form with the newly signed “Destruction Boy” Linda Mntambo making his mark with two goals on his debut.
His goals have taken the Port Elizabeth team back into the top eight.
“It was a really difficult game regardless of the fact that we won in the end,” Moloi said.
“AmuZulu were just unfortunate to have lost that game because they were attacking from all angles. “They were all over us in the first 30 minutes of the game and we needed to compose ourselves.
“We just had to get the three points so that it brings back our confidence.
“It is a great feeling to see the boys getting back to their winning ways at the start of this leg,” he said.
“When I started coaching Chippa United, I was getting a lot of draws and people would ask me why I play defensive football.
“I would always tell them that a point in hand is very valuable.
“I would tell the players that we need to protect a point by all means necessary.
“That is exactly what we were trying to achieve in the opening 20 minutes of the game on Sunday.
“We had a couple of chances to score early in the game but Kurt Lentjies was unfortunate in his attempt.
“I soon realised that AmaZulu would not last after starting the game with a lot of pace in a pitch that was thick.
“We had been training on a similar field in the past two weeks and I knew that their legs would give in and that is where we capitalised on them,” he said.
An elated Moloi praised Jomo Cosmos head coach Jomo Sono on grooming Mntambo and Mxolisi Macuphu as they had now become valuable assets in the Chilli Boys camp.
“I would like to thank Jomo Sono for the great work he has done with these players,” Moloi said.
“I have known him since I was five years old and he also groomed me. I trained with him when I was 14 years old and I know that he grooms players very well.”
“For him to sacrifice two of his best players shows how much he appreciates the work that I have been doing here.
“The development of the players he has given me is still going to continue now as he has entrusted me to carry the baton.
“Mntambo was able to make a transition from the NFD to the PSL very quickly and this is a sign that he comes from a good place.
“It also shows Sono still has an eye for talent in the township.
“This is only the beginning, there is a lot that Mntambo and Macuphu can offer to our team,” he said.