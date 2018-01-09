Upbeat Moloi relishes top-three finish, hails Sono

The dream of ending the season in the top three of the Absa Premiership could become a reality following their brilliant start to the second half of the season against AmaZulu on Sunday, Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi said.

The Chilli Boys were in fine form with the newly signed “Destruction Boy” Linda Mntambo making his mark with two goals on his debut.

His goals have taken the Port Elizabeth team back into the top eight.

“It was a really difficult game regardless of the fact that we won in the end,” Moloi said.

“AmuZulu were just unfortunate to have lost that game because they were attacking from all angles. “They were all over us in the first 30 minutes of the game and we needed to compose ourselves.

“We just had to get the three points so that it brings back our confidence.

“It is a great feeling to see the boys getting back to their winning ways at the start of this leg,” he said.

“When I started coaching Chippa United, I was getting a lot of draws and people would ask me why I play defensive football.

“I would always tell them that a point in hand is very valuable.

“I would tell the players that we need to protect a point by all means necessary.

“That is exactly what we were trying to achieve in the opening 20 minutes of the game on Sunday.