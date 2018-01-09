Marais tipped for Warriors debut

Border big hitter could get start in flatter Kimberley conditions

Border batsman Marco Marais could make his much-anticipated franchise debut when the Warriors face the Knights in their Momentum One-Day Cup cricket match in Kimberley today (1.30pm).

Marais has been in the squad since the start of the 50-over campaign but has not featured in any of the four games.

Right-hander Marais has been in sensational form for Border, scoring three hundreds and three fifties in his last 10 games.

One of those hundreds was a spectacular record – an unbeaten triple century against Eastern Province.

After winning their opening game against the Lions, the Warriors have lost three on the bounce and are set to introduce some new blood in a bid to turn their fortunes around.

Caretaker coach Rivash Gobind said there would be changes to the team which lost to the Titans in Benoni on Sunday, but would not confirm who he might bring in.

But by process of elimination, Marais is the only new face he could introduce.

“Tomorrow is important,” Gobind said in Kimberley yesterday.

“We need to get some momentum going, especially on the road. You saw in the T20, once we did that we were fine.

“It just takes one win to spark everyone, and if the confidence is up, things work.

“The Warriors are often like that. Once we get on a roll we [are] actually very good.

“We might change a few things just to create a different feel to the team which would be exciting for the fans to try and get some new faces in.”

Marais would certainly jump at the opportunity to make his debut under flatter conditions in Kimberley.