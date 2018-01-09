Philander leads Proteas to stunning win with day to spare

Led by Vernon Philander’s brilliance‚ South Africa’s pace attack ripped through India’s batting lineup to clinch a stunning victory in the first test at Newlands yesterday. Despite the removal of Dale Steyn from the equation by injury‚ South Africa defended a target of 209 to win by 72 runs with more than a day to spare – that after the entire third day was lost to rain.

India were under no pressure to score quickly when their second innings started immediately after lunch.

But tigerish bowling by Philander‚ who claimed a career-best 6/42 – three of them in what became the last over of the match – kept the balance tilted in the home side’s favour.

Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada also threatened consistently on a pitch that offered seamers assistance throughout‚ and together they sent India packing for 135 just more than an hour after tea.

Only four times have teams successfully chased targets of more than 200 in tests at Newlands‚ all of them in the past 11 years.

But the Indians never threatened seriously to add their names to that honour role.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ground out a partnership of 49 in 56 minutes and off 79 deliveries for the seventh wicket‚ India’s biggest stand of the innings‚ but by then the sting had all but been drawn from the contest.

Hardik Pandya hammered 93 with gusto in the first innings‚ but yesterday he was gone for a single when he edged Rabada to gully.

Rabada struck again with what became the last ball before tea‚ removing Wriddhiman Saha leg-before.

Ashwin and Jasprit Kumar stood firm until the 14th over after tea‚ when Quinton de Kock‚ standing up to Philander‚ held Ashwin’s slashing edge to remove him for India’s best effort: 37.