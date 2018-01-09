Davids clings to hope of big result to boost ailing Kings

Undaunted after 11 consecutive defeats, Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids is still clinging to the hope that a big result is just around the corner for his team.

Davids will want that much-needed change in fortune to occur when his side host the Cheetahs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth at 5pm on Saturday.

This is the first of three South African PRO14 derby clashes between the sides, which both withdrew from Super Rugby last year.

In their previous matches, the Kings went down 37-7 against Edinburgh and the Cheetahs lost 27-21 to Benetton Treviso.

After the Edinburgh defeat, Davids said he was disappointed that the Kings remained a work-in-progress because of their late inclusion in the competition.

He also said he believed that a big result was just around the corner for the team which scored a late consolation try against Edinburgh.

“I definitely feel we are getting better, but this game is about momentum and about accuracy,” Davids said.

“While we had good momentum early in the game, our accuracy was lacking.

“That allowed the opposition opportunities from which they could capitalise.

“We still need to be more patient when we have the opposition under pressure.”