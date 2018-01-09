Davids clings to hope of big result to boost ailing Kings
Undaunted after 11 consecutive defeats, Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids is still clinging to the hope that a big result is just around the corner for his team.
Davids will want that much-needed change in fortune to occur when his side host the Cheetahs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth at 5pm on Saturday.
This is the first of three South African PRO14 derby clashes between the sides, which both withdrew from Super Rugby last year.
In their previous matches, the Kings went down 37-7 against Edinburgh and the Cheetahs lost 27-21 to Benetton Treviso.
After the Edinburgh defeat, Davids said he was disappointed that the Kings remained a work-in-progress because of their late inclusion in the competition.
He also said he believed that a big result was just around the corner for the team which scored a late consolation try against Edinburgh.
“I definitely feel we are getting better, but this game is about momentum and about accuracy,” Davids said.
“While we had good momentum early in the game, our accuracy was lacking.
“That allowed the opposition opportunities from which they could capitalise.
“We still need to be more patient when we have the opposition under pressure.”
After the Edinburgh clash, the Kings medical staff said flyhalf Kurt Coleman (knee) and prop Stefan Coetzee (back) were on the injury list.
The Kings will be missing fiery loose forward Andisa Ntsila against the Cheetahs, after he sustained a concussion during training ahead of the Edinburgh clash.
Locks Stefan Greeff and Bobby de Wee, who missed the trip to Scotland because of a rotational move, will return to the starting lineup on Saturday.
“Those two have been grafting extremely hard in our previous encounters and will return for the Cheetahs game,” Davids said.
Hooker Michael Willemse, who captained the Kings at the start of the season, is making good progress from a long-term injury and is expected to be eligible for the Cheetahs match.
Experienced prop Schalk Ferreira took over as captain from Willemse, who has been recovering from a groin injury.
Willemse last played for the Kings against Glasgow at the end of October.
The Cheetahs will be looking to improve their discipline after they conceded two tries while they were reduced to 13 men when they lost to Benetton Treviso.
The defeat saw the Cheetahs stay in third place in Conference A and in a playoff position.
They have now won six of their 11 matches since joining the tournament at the start of the season.
The Kings are expected to name their team on Thursday.