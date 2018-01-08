Wozniacki senses great Aussie Open despite loss in Auckland

Caroline Wozniacki was preparing for a great Australian Open, she said, as she closed in on regaining the world top ranking despite a surprise loss in the WTA Auckland Classic final yesterday.

The Dane, 27, is projected to rise to No 2 in the world when the new rankings are released today – and if results go her way in Australia, she could make a record-setting return to No 1, a position she last held six years ago.

The record for the longest gap between being ranked No1 is held by American Serena Williams, who spent five years and 29 days off the top spot between August 10 2003 and September 8 2008.

Although beaten 6-4 7-6 (7/4) by world No 14 Julia Goerges in the Auckland final, Wozniacki said her preparation for Melbourne was on track.

“I have a lot of matches under my belt this week and that was the preparation I hoped for,” she said.

Wozniacki started last year as No 19 and by the end of the year, after winning the WTA Finals, she had risen to No 3.