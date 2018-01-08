Wozniacki senses great Aussie Open despite loss in Auckland
Caroline Wozniacki was preparing for a great Australian Open, she said, as she closed in on regaining the world top ranking despite a surprise loss in the WTA Auckland Classic final yesterday.
The Dane, 27, is projected to rise to No 2 in the world when the new rankings are released today – and if results go her way in Australia, she could make a record-setting return to No 1, a position she last held six years ago.
The record for the longest gap between being ranked No1 is held by American Serena Williams, who spent five years and 29 days off the top spot between August 10 2003 and September 8 2008.
Although beaten 6-4 7-6 (7/4) by world No 14 Julia Goerges in the Auckland final, Wozniacki said her preparation for Melbourne was on track.
“I have a lot of matches under my belt this week and that was the preparation I hoped for,” she said.
Wozniacki started last year as No 19 and by the end of the year, after winning the WTA Finals, she had risen to No 3.
Meanwhile, Goerges is expected to rise from No 14 to No 12 when the rankings come out as she has won three consecutive tournaments.
She is on a 14-match winning streak with her success in Auckland, following triumphs in Moscow and Zhuhai WTA tournaments late last year.
The German, 29, troubled Wozniacki with a big forehand that produced service breaks.
Gael Monfils said he expected a tough Open despite claiming his first title of the season after winning the Qatar Open by beating Andrey Rublev on Saturday.
Monfils, 31, returning after a knee injury which brought a premature end to last season, said he would more than likely still be unseeded in Melbourne and expected a tough draw.
“Australia is definitely something else – it’s a Slam and it’s going to be tough because I won’t be seeded,” he said. “I know I can have a very tough first round.” Monfils may, in fact, still have a slim chance of being seeded in Australia.
Injuries to players like Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori have also already ensured players outside the top 32 will be seeded.