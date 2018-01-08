Titans back on top after twin tons against Warriors

Batsmen Andrea Agathangelou and Rivaldo Moonsamy hit centuries and shared a 179 partnership as the Titans thrashed the Warriors by 110 runs in their Momentum One Day Cup match in Benoni yesterday.

The Warriors – facing a massive target of 313 to chase, after restricting the Titans to 312 for seven – were dismissed for 208 with 11.2 overs to spare.

That consigned the Eastern Cape franchise to second last on the Momentum One Day Cup log points standings.

The Warriors were off to an inauspicious start, losing the wickets of Lesiba Ngoepe and Colin Ackermann with only 35 runs on the board after seven overs.

Gihahn Cloete and Yaseen Vallie instigated a revival with a third-wicket partnership of 71.

However, Grant Thomson removed Vallie, the first scalp of what was to prove a defining spell, as a cluster of seven wickets fell for only 53 runs to bring the innings to a close.

Vallie (29) looked to straight-drive the bowler, but Thomson, following through, flung himself to the left to take a brilliant catch.

The visit of Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts was fleeting, as were those of Christiaan Jonker, Simon Harmer, Clayton Bosch and Andrew Birch. Cloete (82, off 74-balls13 fours) was standing alone, but he eventually succumbed.

But his contribution staved off what would have been an even more embarrassing defeat for the Warriors.

The tail wagged as Magala Sisanda and Aya Gqamane added 49.

The Titans bowlers must take full credit – as a unit they performed under extremely trying conditions of a very hot day.

Earlier, the home side won the toss and elected to bat with the openers, Agathangelou and Victor Mahlango, getting off to a steady, if unspectacular start.

The introduction of Harmer proved to be an inspired change as it brought an instant result.