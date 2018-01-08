Dale Steyn could be sidelined for up to six weeks after injuring a heel on Saturday during the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands in Cape Town.

Steyn‚ who was playing his first test since November 2016‚ when he fractured a shoulder while bowling at the Waca in Perth‚ Australia, left the field midway through the last over before tea on the second day.

“During Dale’s 18th over‚ he landed awkwardly in the footholes and it caused a significant strain to the foot‚ leading to tissue damage in the heel area‚” team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee said.

“The recovery period could be anything from four to six weeks‚ which means he could be out for the rest of this series.”

Saturday’s injury is the third time in Steyn’s last five tests that he has broken down.

The first time was against England, at Kingsmead in Durban in December 2015‚ when he also broke a shoulder.

Meanwhile, the only action yesterday on the third day of the first test at Newlands began unfolding at 3.30pm – and was over within 10 minutes.

First, one pitch invader clambered over the boundary fence‚ then another and another and still another.

The fourth of them‚ wearing a fake Hashim Amla tribute beard‚ proved the most successful.

He made it all the way across the ground‚ sidestepping orange-bibbed tacklers as he went‚ and successfully leapt the fence.

Remarkably, he kept his composure well enough‚ even after goosing himself on a banister‚ to evade another posse of security guards trying to head him off at the pass on the other side.

And all the while the scoreboard glowered down in vivid disgust‚ refusing to display the fact that anything noteworthy had happened since South Africa reached stumps on Saturday on 65/2 in their second innings, for a lead of 142.