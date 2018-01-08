Steyn could be out for six weeks
Dale Steyn could be sidelined for up to six weeks after injuring a heel on Saturday during the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands in Cape Town.
Steyn‚ who was playing his first test since November 2016‚ when he fractured a shoulder while bowling at the Waca in Perth‚ Australia, left the field midway through the last over before tea on the second day.
“During Dale’s 18th over‚ he landed awkwardly in the footholes and it caused a significant strain to the foot‚ leading to tissue damage in the heel area‚” team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee said.
“The recovery period could be anything from four to six weeks‚ which means he could be out for the rest of this series.”
Saturday’s injury is the third time in Steyn’s last five tests that he has broken down.
The first time was against England, at Kingsmead in Durban in December 2015‚ when he also broke a shoulder.
Meanwhile, the only action yesterday on the third day of the first test at Newlands began unfolding at 3.30pm – and was over within 10 minutes.
First, one pitch invader clambered over the boundary fence‚ then another and another and still another.
The fourth of them‚ wearing a fake Hashim Amla tribute beard‚ proved the most successful.
He made it all the way across the ground‚ sidestepping orange-bibbed tacklers as he went‚ and successfully leapt the fence.
Remarkably, he kept his composure well enough‚ even after goosing himself on a banister‚ to evade another posse of security guards trying to head him off at the pass on the other side.
And all the while the scoreboard glowered down in vivid disgust‚ refusing to display the fact that anything noteworthy had happened since South Africa reached stumps on Saturday on 65/2 in their second innings, for a lead of 142.
In the cause of reaching a test result‚ losing an entire day’s play is never a good thing. But in this case, there are special circumstances.
Helped by 13 wickets tumbling on Friday‚ the match advanced faster than it might have and – given better weather today and tomorrow – winning or losing remain part of the equation.
Even the absence of Steyn should not have too big an adverse effect on their chances of surging for victory.
The home side went into the match with four fast bowlers‚ and the survivors are not shabby – Vernon Philander‚ Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel.
Once yesterday’s pitch invaders had come and gone‚ or rather been taken away‚ groundsman Evan Flint took an umbrella out to the middle to have a chat with the umpires‚ Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough.
“I told them I would need about an hour – maybe an hourand-a-half – to get the ground ready‚” Flint said.
“But they both felt there was more rain on the way.”
Maybe the umpires should rather have listened to Flint.
Just more than an hour after play was abandoned‚ and with almost 90 minutes of play theoretically possible and the stopstart drizzle having finally dried up‚ the sun broke through the thick cloud that had kept Table Mountain hidden from view since the morning.
A sprinkling more rain was forecast for daybreak today‚ but then Cape Town’s southeaster wind is due to pick up and blow the wet stuff away.
Then the pitch will be invaded legitimately – as India’s bowlers let fly once more at nightwatchman Rabada‚ who was working overtime for his two not out in Saturday’s late afternoon session‚ and lanky Amla‚ on four runs.
Hardik Pandya‚ who hammered a fearless 93 in India’s first innings of 209‚ has claimed the wickets of Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar – and will be on the prowl for more today.
But Amla‚ denied what would have been the best batting conditions of the match yesterday‚ will have something to say – and do – about that.