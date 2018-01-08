New storm threat for Kings

Beaten Bay side now have to face wounded Cheetahs

After being pummelled by a hailstorm during their 37-7 defeat against Edinburgh, the Southern Kings can expect a storm of a different nature in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

This time they will have to deal with the threat posed by the Cheetahs in the first of three South African PRO14 derby clash es against the Bloemfontein based side.

After slumping to a 27-21 defeat to Benetton Treviso in Italy on Saturday, the Cheetahs will be desperate for a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Friday’s defeat in Edinburgh was the Kings’ 11th consecutive loss and has left them marooned at the bottom of the PRO14 log.

It was the first time that the Kings had been in action for more than a month since a 48-21 defeat against the same opposition in Port Elizabeth on December 1.

The Kings were outscored by five tries to one by Edinburgh and will have much to do on the training pitch before their next outing at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in just five days.

It was another frustrating night for the Kings, who faded away after holding Edinburgh at bay in the opening 22 minutes in front of a small crowd of 2 500 at the Myreside Stadium.

Kings head coach Deon Davids paid tribute to Edinburgh saying they were a quality side who converted every small opportunity they got into points and that this was something the Kings would try to learn from.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: “It was a good workmanlike win. Thankfully we are starting to get to the position we are expecting those kind of performances.