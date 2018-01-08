Chippa’s 2-0 delight

Mntambo makes it a double on debut for Chilli Boys to put AmaZulu on back foot

Linda Mntambo scored two goals on debut as Chippa United brushed aside AmaZulu 2-0 in an Absa Premiership match at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban yesterday. The victory takes the Chilli Boys to seventh spot on the league standings, while Usuthu remain 13th on the table.

Usuthu did most of the attacking in the opening stages of the match as they searched for an early goal against the Chilli Boys.

Sduduzo Dlamini was unfortunate not to break the deadlock for the hosts when his left-footed strike hit the woodwork with Chippa goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo well beaten.

The home side were combining well in the Chippa half as they looked to unlock the visitors’ defence, which was marshalled by James Okwuosa.

Jabulani Ncobeni set up Usuthu’s top goalscorer, Rhulani Manzini, who has scored five league goals, but the latter’s effort was blocked inside the Chilli Boys box.

The visitors nearly broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark when Zaphaniah Mbokoma cut inside, before unleashing a thunderous shot which narrowly missed the target.

The last chance of the first half fell to Kurt Lentjies in the 43rd minute, but the Chippa midfielder was brilliantly denied by AmaZulu keeper Ernegy Murambadoro from a oneon-one situation.

The score was 0-0 between AmaZulu and Chippa at the interval following a lively first half.