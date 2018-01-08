Chippa’s 2-0 delight
Mntambo makes it a double on debut for Chilli Boys to put AmaZulu on back foot
Linda Mntambo scored two goals on debut as Chippa United brushed aside AmaZulu 2-0 in an Absa Premiership match at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban yesterday. The victory takes the Chilli Boys to seventh spot on the league standings, while Usuthu remain 13th on the table.
Usuthu did most of the attacking in the opening stages of the match as they searched for an early goal against the Chilli Boys.
Sduduzo Dlamini was unfortunate not to break the deadlock for the hosts when his left-footed strike hit the woodwork with Chippa goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo well beaten.
The home side were combining well in the Chippa half as they looked to unlock the visitors’ defence, which was marshalled by James Okwuosa.
Jabulani Ncobeni set up Usuthu’s top goalscorer, Rhulani Manzini, who has scored five league goals, but the latter’s effort was blocked inside the Chilli Boys box.
The visitors nearly broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark when Zaphaniah Mbokoma cut inside, before unleashing a thunderous shot which narrowly missed the target.
The last chance of the first half fell to Kurt Lentjies in the 43rd minute, but the Chippa midfielder was brilliantly denied by AmaZulu keeper Ernegy Murambadoro from a oneon-one situation.
The score was 0-0 between AmaZulu and Chippa at the interval following a lively first half.
Chippa broke the deadlock seven minutes after the restart when Mntambo netted with a thunderous long-range effort to make it 1-0 to the away side.
It was soon 2-0 to Chippa when Mntambo, who was making his debut for the visitors, beat former Bidvest Wits keeper Murambadoro from close range in the 63rd minute.
Usuthu launched attacks in the closing stages of the match, but the Chilli Boys defended in numbers to preserve their two-goal lead.
But Mhlongo was called into action in the 90th minute and produced a world-class save to deny AmaZulu striker Mhlengi Cele.
Ultimately, Chippa emerged 2-0 winners over AmaZulu, who were unable to grab a late consolation goal in the latter stages of the game.
In Bloemfontein yesterday, Celtic returned to winning ways with a narrow 2-1 triumph at home over Lamontville Golden Arrows played in extreme heat at the Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein. Although there was a water break in each half‚ temperatures in the low 30s and a bone-hard pitch had a marked influence on the visiting side, who initially looked lethargic as they battled in the dry conditions and allowed Celtic a two-goal lead at the break.
Victor Letsoalo grabbed a fourth goal of the season and Deon Hotto his first for Celtic in league action, but after the break Arrows seemed to find some rhythm and pulled one back through substitute Thomas Chideu. Arrows finished the strongest but could not find the equaliser and have now gone 12 games without a win as the battle in the bottom half of the table intensifies.
“It was a disappointing 45 minutes .We deserved to be two-down but we showed more character and we wanted to play more in the second half‚” Arrows coach Clinton Larsen said afterwards.