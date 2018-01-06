Tahir blitz helps sink Warriors at St George’s

Imran Tahir took five wickets as the Dolphins managed a rare away triumph over the Warriors, clinching their Momentum One-Day Cup cricket fixture by 79 runs at St George’s Park last night.

Set 251 for victory, the Warriors could only manage 171 in 38.3 overs in reply, sinking to their second defeat in as many games after losing to the Cape Cobras in Oudtshoorn before the festive season break.

For the Dolphins, it was a well-deserved victory, having lost to the Warriors on the final delivery in their previous encounter in the Ram Slam T20 at St George’s Park.

They came into the game having not performed well in the Bay in recent seasons against the Eastern Cape franchise, but they put that to bed last night as their variety of bowlers put the skids on the Warrior’s chase.

Lesiba Ngoepe made 44 in the unaccustomed role of opening the batting, but fell to a poor shot off the bowling of left-arm seamer Athi Maposa, who was impressive on the night, taking two for 22.

Captain Jon-Jon Smuts (45) fought what was almost a lone crusade from the middle of the innings, receiving some help from Simon Harmer (27).

As for the rest of the Warriors batting, they could not handle Imran Tahir’s leg spin. He took five for 21 and was the most successful of the Dolphins bowlers.

Earlier in the day, the Dolphins’ innings was rescued by an unbeaten 53 from Cody Chetty as they pushed on from a middle-order slump to post 250 for nine.

Batting at number six, Chetty shared in two vital partnerships, the first being 55 for the seventh wicket with Calvin Savage (25) and the second of 52 with number nine Prenelan Subrayen (33).

That helped the visitors recover from the precarious position of 141 for six to something more defendable.