Top swimmers for J-Bay event
Some of South Africa’s best open-water swimmers are expected to converge on Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday for the first round of the 2018 Swim Series.
The series, one of the few Swimming SA-sanctioned open-water swimming events in the country, offers registered competitors the opportunity to attain SA qualifying times to take part in the national openwater championships at the same venue in March.
Namibian record-breaking sensation Philip Seidler, 19, is expected to lead a group of talented swimmers in the 10km race.
Also competing is 13-year-old Free State star Chloe le Roux, whose family have delayed their return from holiday so she can take part.
Le Roux is the African U13 open-water champion in the 1km and 3km and the SA U13 3km champion.
Western Province have a strong contingent of more than a dozen swimmers competing, with Nicholas Campbell, 17, up against Seidler in the 10km race.
“Marina Martinique is by far one of the best openwater swimming venues in the country, ” series organiser Mike Zoetmulder said.
“The setting within the marina and the warm saltwater conditions offer the swimmers an ideal opportunity to attain their best qualifying times.”
Sunday’s events start with the 10km and 5km swims at 9am, followed by 500m and 1km races (9.10am) and the 3km at 11am.
Late entries are accepted up to 30 minutes before the event, but come with a R50 late-entry penalty.