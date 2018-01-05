Top swimmers for J-Bay event

Some of South Africa’s best open-water swimmers are expected to converge on Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday for the first round of the 2018 Swim Series.

The series, one of the few Swimming SA-sanctioned open-water swimming events in the country, offers registered competitors the opportunity to attain SA qualifying times to take part in the national openwater championships at the same venue in March.

Namibian record-breaking sensation Philip Seidler, 19, is expected to lead a group of talented swimmers in the 10km race.

Also competing is 13-year-old Free State star Chloe le Roux, whose family have delayed their return from holiday so she can take part.

Le Roux is the African U13 open-water champion in the 1km and 3km and the SA U13 3km champion.