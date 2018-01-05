Heavy schedule for Warriors

Getting off to a winning start will be key for the Warriors, heading into a week which sees them play four games in just over a week, caretaker coach Rivash Gobind said.

Speaking ahead of his team’s Momentum One Day Cup clash against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins at St George’s Park today, Gobind said the team was looking forward to their first home match of the new year.

Gobind said his team were playing exciting cricket, and expected more of the same when they play in front of the cricket-loving Bay crowd.

Sitting in third position after two games played, the Warriors won their opening match by six wickets against the Bizhub Highveld Lions before slumping to a 67-run defeat to the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras a few days later.

“Once we put a few wins together, we can gain some momentum in the competition.

“With four matches coming in such a short time, if we can win [most] of them, it would put us in a great position going into the last half [of the competition],” Gobind said.

With EP and Warriors star Matthew Breetzke being selected for the South African U19 squad, leaving a space in the batting lineup, Gobind said there were replacement options being looked at, but a decision was yet to be made.

“Matthew is an exciting prospect for us, that’s why we felt he is good enough to perform at franchise level.

“We wish him and the team all the best for the tournament,” he said.