Headaches for Klopp at Liverpool

Injuries dog team, yet coach unfazed

Mohamed Salah’s fitness, Philippe Coutinho’s future and Virgil van Dijk’s arrival are the three key issues facing Liverpool as they prepare to host neighbours Everton in the FA Cup’s outstanding third-round tie tonight.

Salah, Liverpool’s 23-goal top scorer, missed Monday’s 2-1 Premier League victory at Burnley because of a groin injury, and manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that he remains a doubt.

Despite that, Klopp was happy that Egypt international Salah and Senegal forward Sadio Mane were both allowed to fly to Ghana for the Confederation of African Football’s player of the year awards ceremony.

“If it had been a match day, they wouldn’t have asked,” Klopp said. “For our side, it is just a sign of respect.

“We sleep in a hotel, they sleep in a plane. If Mo is not fit, it will not be because of that.”

Salah, Mane, Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are widely considered to be Liverpool’s four key forwards, though the Senegal international was the only one who started at Burnley, as Dominic Solanke was given a rare start.

Firmino was used only as a substitute, undoubtedly to keep him fresh for the Everton match, while Coutinho was omitted from the squad altogether with a thigh problem, amid reports that Barcelona were preparing a new attempt to sign him.

“He is a doubt, at least a doubt, for Everton,” Klopp said.

Defender Van Dijk, meanwhile, is eligible to make his debut, having officially completed his £75-million (R1.2-billion) move from Southampton on Monday. If he is selected, it will mean Klopp fielding a fourth different central defensive partnership in four games, with Joel Matip playing alongside Ragnar Klavan against Swansea and Dejan Lovren against Leicester, before dropping out as Klavan and Lovren faced Burnley.