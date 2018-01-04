“I think it’s just been a bit disappointing‚ because‚ you know‚ it’s just one of those things in football,’ Hunt said. “It just maybe didn’t work. “Maybe the PSL is a different animal at the moment. It’s a very counterattack type of game.

“Turnover of possession is huge, so the game goes from end to end – the midfield players don’t get time to get a breather on the ball.

“The tempo is different. It’s fast‚ fast‚ fast‚ fast. There’s no quick‚ slow‚ and then fast.

“So maybe – Steven having not played much the season before‚ and our preseason maybe was not very hard or heavy‚ because we looked a bit leggy ourselves – found it hard.

“He’s a good guy – I like Steven. What he’s achieved has been phenomenal. And that’s how football is sometimes.”

Pienaar‚ who played 15 games in the English Premiership for Sunderland last season‚ was brought in to add a wealth of experience to a champion team.

“I always felt that even when we won the league we never had the final pass. And there were glimpses of that [from Pienaar]‚” Hunt said.

“I think the team never hit the ground running‚ which didn’t help anyone. And at the start of the season we had a lot of our regular players injured‚ so we had to start all our new guys straight away.