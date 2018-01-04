Focus on how India will cope on surface at Newlands against Proteas’ quick bowlers

You had to feel sorry for Murali Vijay and Vernon Philander at Newlands yesterday. Between them they have played exactly a century of tests‚ scored 4 896 runs – among them, 11 centuries and 22 half-centuries – and taken 174 wickets‚ featuring two 10-wicket-hauls and 11 five-wicket bags.

Philander has been ranked the top bowler in the game‚ Vijay as high as 11th among batsmen.

Despite all that hard-earned achievement‚ just about all a roomful of reporters wanted to talk to them about was something that will not answer any questions until the first ball of the series is bowled at 10.30am tomorrow. It is the pitch.

Much has been made of South Africa wanting to avenge the defeats they suffered on the shocking surfaces prepared on their tour to India in November 2011.

And the fact that India have brought five fast bowlers and an allrounder here to try to fight the anticipated fire with fire.

And the presumption that India’s batsmen are much improved against quality quicks‚ although that does not stand up next to the truth that India have not played any of their last 31 tests – which takes us back to Sydney almost two years ago – on anything that could be called a fast bowler’s pitch.

Such was the media’s obsession with the state of the pitch that yesterday’s only real news‚ that Ravindra Jadeja – the third-highest-ranked bowler in cricket – had been admitted to hospital with a viral infection‚ went unmentioned.

Then again‚ Jadeja is a left-arm spinner.

That‚ by the logic of much of the above‚ will make him a pitiful non-entity on the Pitch From Hell.

Better for him that he stays in bed until the game ends.