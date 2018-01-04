Edinburgh prepare for Kings after heavy defeat

Edinburgh will dust themselves off after a 17-0 defeat by Glasgow ahead of their PRO14 match against the Southern Kings tomorrow, coach Richard Cockerill said.

The Kings, still without a win after 10 games, flew to Scotland on Tuesday for what promises to be one of their toughest games of the season.

After beating Glasgow in the opening leg of the 1872 Challenge, Edinburgh failed to get a point on the board in the return game at Scotstoun.

“I’m proud of the performance and the fact we were in the battle the whole way. We’ll dust ourselves off, and return to training and prepare for the Southern Kings,” Cockerill said.

The Kings arrived in Edinburgh yesterday and will have their captain’s run today.

The Edinburgh coach said he had seen even more evidence in the second game against Glasgow than when his 14-man side had beaten their neighbours at Murrayfield the previous week, that they are closing the gap.

“The 1872 Challenge is important to some, but the league points are more important to me,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy game for them. Glasgow battled to get their game going and we created as many opportunities as them and if you’d come into these games a fortnight ago you wouldn’t have expected that to be the case.

“So, we’re developing. They are a better team than us, at the moment. We’re only halfway to where we can be and want to be.”