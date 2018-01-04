Chippa bolster side to keep top-eight spot on track

Chippa United want to consolidate their top eight position on the Absa Premiership table with their new signings, as they start the second half of the season against Amazulu FC on Sunday.

Chilli Boys chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi named the signing of four players last month as Thabo Rakhale, 27, Nkosinathi Mthiyane, 29, Mxolisi Machupu, 28, and Linda Mntambo, 28.

Mpengesi hopes they will add value and strength to the Port Elizabeth side that had an impressive first half of the season. Highly skilful, Rakhale, who is affectionately known in football circles as “Jomo”, joins the Chilli Boys from Orlando Pirates on a three-year deal.

Mthiyane, a reliable leftback, returns from Pirates after leaving Chippa at the end of the 2015-16 season. Jomo Cosmos pair Macuphu and Mntambo have been remarkable for Ezenkosi this season, scoring an impressive 10 goals between them in the National First Division (NFD) and will be looking to raise the bar higher at Chippa United.

The Chilli Boys are in eighth position on the Absa Premier Soccer League table and are looking to return this weekend with guns blazing for the second half of the season.

“The signing of the four players is a clear indication of our intention to consolidate our position in the Absa Premiership top eight,” Mpengesi said.

“Our aim is to play continental football, as we go forward in the season.

“Thabo Rakhale is a typical Chippa United player and will add flair and goals to the side.