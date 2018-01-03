Tough victory for Maria Sharapova

Latest:
Five-time grand slam champion Maria Sharapova came back from a set down to defeat American Alison Riske at the Shenzhen Open yesterday and book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Riske, who had been hoping for her first win against the former world No 1, proved a tough opponent early in the match before the Russian overcame her 3-6 6-4 6-2 in just under 2½ hours.

“I would’ve wanted a quick and easy victory, [but] these are the kind of matches you need, especially with such a short preparation going into the Australian Open in terms of matchplay,” Sharapova said afterwards.

