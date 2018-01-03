If your reason for watching South Africa play India at Newlands on Friday is to see Dale Steyn’s return to test cricket‚ do not bother.

“Steyn is fit again‚” South Africa coach Ottis Gibson declared yesterday‚ which was hopeful, considering the fast bowler has not played a test since breaking a shoulder at the Waca in Perth in November 2016. But that hope did not float for long. “We don’t know just yet whether we will see him this week‚ but depending on the makeup of the team he might well play‚” Gibson said.

That seemed an unreasonably iffy view to hold about the comeback of the pace merchant. But Gibson had an argument: “He has had a year layoff.

“I don’t think if we were to pick a three-man seam attack plus a spinner you would want to put him in that three-man attack, in case something happens, and that leaves the team vulnerable if he can’t finish the game,” he said.

“That is not to say that he won’t finish the game, but you don’t want to take that risk in the first game of the summer,” the coach said.

“He will come into the discussion but it depends on the formation of the team.” Part of the bigger picture is that South Africa are now less reliant on Steyn‚ thanks largely to Morne Morkel firing again.

It was against Zimbabwe – who played below even their own level – but Morkel was in imposing form for his 5/21 in the first innings in Port Elizabeth last week.

Another part of the picture is that Steyn‚ who since his injury has bowled only 12 test overs – in a tour match against the Zimbabweans – could prove his fitness beyond doubt if he comes through unscathed in a first-class match for Northerns against Border in Pretoria that starts tomorrow.