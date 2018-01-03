Relationship with players makes coach most astute, says assistant

Pitso Mosimane’s personal touch with his players – bucking the fiery stereotype portrayed publicly – is the strength that makes the Mamelodi Sundowns coach South Africa’s most astute‚ Downs assistant Manqoba Mngqithi said.

As 2017-18 leaders Sundowns threaten to win their third Absa Premiership title under Mosimane‚ Mngqithi was asked what made the head coach tick and separated “Jingles” from his big-name predecessors who failed at the Pretoria billionaires.

“Firstly‚ I think the split personality that people see makes him very successful‚” Mngqithi said.

“People see him as a very volatile‚ crazy coach who fights with players and everyone. I think that deflects from the person he truly is.

“Pitso is a very kind person‚ very generous‚ very friendly‚ with such a sense of humour that many people are not aware of.

“Those contrasts‚ I think‚ take the attention away from the team to him. Because his players would die for him‚ but people out there think they would let him down.

“When it comes to the family of his team‚ you cannot touch him. He visits players’ families in times of trouble.

“All that Pitso does shields his players. He takes everything.

“The blame goes to him. Even the public looks at the coach as this bad guy when things are going wrong.

“I think that is the biggest secret of his success‚ let alone what is known that Pitso is crazily in love with the game‚ and because of that love and passion he leaves no stone unturned.”

This personal touch, combined with Mosimane’s workaholic ethic‚ expecting similar standards from players‚ and his notoriously thorough preparation for matches‚ has turned Sundowns into the club in Africa compared with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City.

It brought Downs the 2016 Caf Champions League title – much admired across the continent for their brand of football winning it – and domestically the 2013-14 and 2015-16 PSL titles‚ and Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout trophies.

Sundowns’ global vision of being competitive at the Fifa Club World Cup has given the club a broader coaching view‚ monitoring trends at the biggest clubs.

Mosimane’s publicly perceived arrogance‚ and Sundowns’ dominant brand of football‚ results in comparisons to City coach Pep Guardiola or Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho. “There is comparison but there is also contrast,” Mngqithi said.

“I would compare his personality to Jose Mourinho‚ but I can tell you without doubt that Mourinho’s style of play is the biggest contrast to Pitso’s.