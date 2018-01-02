Kaizer Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung has admitted that the club are disappointed at their two-and-a-half seasons without a trophy‚ and hinted at an admission that the club had expected more from coach Steve Komphela.

Chiefs chairman Motaung‚ known for very almost never publicly criticising his coaches or employees‚ admitted in his new year’s message on the club’s website that Amakhosi were hoping that “more positive results would be forthcoming” under Komphela.

“It has been a difficult journey in 2017‚” Motaung wrote.

“We were hoping that with coach Steve Komphela now in his third season‚ more positive results would be forthcoming‚ but that hasn’t happened as yet.

“We have now gone 2.5 years without winning a trophy and that’s disappointing. But we won’t throw in the towel.

“There are no shortcuts and the margins between the different teams are small‚ but there is still a lot to play for – the Absa Premiership and the Nedbank Cup.

“I do believe‚ however‚ that we can look forward to a better future and I am confident that we are on the right track.

“This optimism also has to do with the changes we want to implement in the New Year.”

Chiefs finished fifth in 2015-16 and fourth in 2016-17 in the Absa Premiership after Komphela’s appointment in June 2015.

Amakhosi‚ in third place in the league this season at the halfway stage‚ lost in the cup finals of the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout in Komphela’s first season‚ but have not reached a final since.