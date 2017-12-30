Sikhakhane returns to Chippa as technical adviser and assistant coach

Roger Sikhakhane has returned to Chippa United as technical adviser and assistant to head coach Teboho Moloi.

Sikhakhane‚ who has coached the Chilli Boys on numerous occasions‚ returns to Chippa as the club looks to finish the season in a respectable position on the log.

Club spokesman Luthando Zibeko said Sikhakhane had been in discussions with Moloi and club chairman Chippa Mpengesi for a number of months about his return to the club.

“There have been discussions between him, and the coach and our chairman since around October and the details were only recently finalised‚” Zibeko said.

“He has been with us before in various capacities.

“He knows the club and he is a good addition to our technical team that will be led by coach Tebza [Moloi].

“We are happy to have him back and we know that he is going to add a lot of value.”

Chippa have also boosted their playing squad with the arrival of Nkosinathi Mthiyane from Orlando Pirates, Mxolisi Machupu and Linda Mntambo from Jomo Cosmos.