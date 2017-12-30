Selections a tough call

De Kock’s injury and Steyn’s ‘return’ merely part of puzzle for India series

South Africa’s management could have some sleepless nights trying to determine their best 11 players for the opening Ghandi-Mandela series cricket match next week.

The Proteas square up against the world’s number one team, India, in three tests this summer, with the first of those set to start in Cape Town next Friday.

There will also be six one-day internationals and three T20Is, but the immediate focus will fall on the longest version of the game.

South Africa have assembled their strongest squad in years.

AB de Villiers is back and so are Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel.

But with their availability come selection headaches.

However, Proteas coach Ottis Gibson said last Friday it was the kind of problem he was happy to wake up to.

But that “problem” could have become even more complex this past week after Quinton de Kock cried out during the test against Zimbabwe with a strained hamstring.

De Villiers took over the gloves unexpectedly, but when asked if he would continue to perform the dual role of keeper-batsman he said: “I’ll chat to coach about that one. I’m not sure. Ideally, I would not like to keep and just focus on my batting and make sure I play for as long as possible for South Africa.

“I feel that [keeping] gets in the way a touch. Long story short, no, but um, ja, it’s up for discussion.”

Ja, well, no fine. That comes across as “good of you to ask, but no thank you. But, maybe we can chat . . .”