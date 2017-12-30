Bay star going all out for Games

Nelson Mandela Bay’s queen of the pools, Kaylene Corbett, has taken the first step on her way to the 2018 Commonwealth Games after achieving two qualifying times earlier this month.

Having achieved qualifying times for both the 100 and 200m breaststroke events at a trial competition held at Kings Park pool in Durban, Corbett’s attention now turns to sharpening her skills in the pool.

“Although these qualification times do not mean I am 100% part of the team travelling to the Gold Coast event next year, Sascoc will only make the team announcement in January,” she said.

As the only swimmer from the Nelson Mandela Bay region to achieve the qualifying feat, Corbett, 18, hopes her times will be good enough to earn her a spot on the South African team in April.

She swam times of two minutes 29 seconds for the 200m and 1:09.57 for the 100m, finishing second in each of her events.

Her 200m time was particularly impressive as it was the first time she had swum a sub-2:30 time, while the time was also two seconds under the qualifying time.

“It was an incredible feeling to swim the time and knowing that I have improved my chances of selection when the competition comes around,” an excited Corbett said.

She has seen her swimming career take a positive turn in the last two years, having represented the green and gold three times.

“Being selected for that team in 2015 was amazing and since then I have wanted to represent my country even more and it made me work much harder.”

Corbett said the last two years had been good to her, having competed at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Samoa in 2015, where she picked up four medals.