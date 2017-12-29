Zimbabwe require pace lessons

Captain Graeme Cremer admits SA attack was too hot to handle

Zimbabwe have a great deal to learn after their humbling defeat at the hands of a venomous South African pace attack at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, captain Graeme Cremer said.

The tourists were bowled out for a meagre 121 in their second innings, handing victory to the Proteas by an innings and 120 runs shortly before the supper break on day two of their four-day, day-night, pink ball test.

Starting the day on 30 for four in their first innings, the tourists were dismissed for 68.

They were then rolled in their second innings to effectively lose 16 wickets in under two sessions, thanks to some excellent performances from the Proteas bowlers.

“It [the ball] moved around a lot under lights, but today [Wednesday] it still seamed a bit, but they were just better than us; we got blown away by their seamers. They bowled really well and never let up,” Cremer said.

He said South Africa’s seamers hit the right areas with alarming regularity, and openly admitted they had not expected such a tough assignment.

“We knew it was always going to be tough, maybe not this tough; we know we have a long way to go, especially in test cricket – it’s something we have struggled with.”