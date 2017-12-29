‘We’re ready for India’

Emphatic win over Zim enough practice for next week’s test – AB

The Proteas have had sufficient preparation heading into next week’s test against India in Cape Town despite the brevity of their match against Zimbabwe, stand-in captain AB de Villiers said.

De Villiers, who was holding the fort for out-of-sorts regular skipper Faf du Plessis, led South Africa to an emphatic innings and 120-run victory over the tourists at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

What was meant to be a four-day test morphed into a five-session day-night affair as Zimbabwe were blown away for just 68 and 121 in under two days in pursuit of South Africa’s only innings total of 309.

This was always going to be a warm-up for greater tests later this summer but, ideally, South Africa will have preferred another opportunity to bat with India on the horizon starting next Friday. But if they did, their captain was not saying so.

“We took a lot out of it,” De Villiers said. “It’s still a test match we played against opposition who obviously didn’t have a great game. “But they are still a class unit.

“They played well in recent times and I think they had the worst of the conditions last night batting on a pitch that really spiced up in the evening, and it was going to spice up again this evening.

“It could have been a bit of a different game had we bowled first. I still think we would have outclassed them but let’s not be too hard on them.

“They did run into a really quality bowling attack at night.”

Morne Morkel snorted fire as he grabbed five first-innings wickets, three of them in spiteful conditions under lights which reduced the hapless Zimbabweans to 30 for four overnight.

Keshav Maharaj then took five wickets of his own in the second innings to complete the rout.

“We still take a lot out of it. Our batters toiled really hard on a pitch that seamed around the entire innings. It sped up towards the evening and we started losing some wickets. “So the guys will take lessons from that.