Sweet five-wicket satisfaction for rejuvenated Morne Morkel

Fast bowler Morne Morkel had a look of sweet satisfaction as he spoke to the media after South Africa’s crushing innings victory over Zimbabwe at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

Morkel had had limited opportunities for game time leading into the day-night pink-ball test.

After playing in the first test against Bangladesh earlier in the summer, Morkel withdrew from the Proteas squad with a side strain.

He was out for six weeks and then could not make a Titans side that went on to win the Ram Slam T20.

He did play in the one round-robin game the Titans lost to the Dolphins when they played their “second- stringers”.

So to get some overs under the belt, Morkel resorted to playing in a provincial game for Easterns against Eastern Province in Benoni and picked up a five-wicket haul.

He would probably not have played against Zimbabwe had Dale Steyn not been withdrawn because of illness.

But he took his chance by grabbing a first-innings five-wicket haul and almost becomes a certainty for the first test against India in Cape Town staring next Friday.

“It was quite frustrating, six weeks with the side strain,” Morkel said yesterday.